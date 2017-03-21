Conservationists: Wild Jaguars can make US comeback

PHOENIX (AP) — Conservationists are making another push to get federal wildlife officials to devote more resources to the re-establishing of wild jaguars in the Southwest.

Only three jaguars have been seen in recent years, but Rob Peters of Defenders of Wildlife says they can recover their habitat in places like Arizona and New Mexico.

Peters released a report Tuesday that says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should not limit potential habitat to south of Interstate 10, as the federal agency does in a proposed recovery plan released in December. That plan aims to sustain habitat, eliminate poaching and improve social acceptance of the animal.

Defenders of Wildlife wants the government to consider relocating jaguars from Mexico to the U.S. They say a border wall would be detrimental to jaguars establishing in the U.S.