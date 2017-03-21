Buying Girl Scout Cookies is easier than before

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the last week for the community to purchase their favorite cookies, but it’s now easier than ever to find them.

Buying Girl Scout cookies does two things for the consumer, allows them to enjoy their favorite flavors all while contributing to helping young girls learn skills they need to succeed in life and this year it’s very easy to find booths with the Cookie Locator.

Just by entering your zip code the locator tool will have dates and locations on booths in the area.

The sales of cookies are more than just collecting money for the girls, it’s about learning the five financial literacy skills essential for success, Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics.

The last day to purchase cookies is Saturday, March 26.

For more information on where to find cookies, visit the Girl Scout’s website.