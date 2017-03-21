As homeless camps emerge, city says population has decreased

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tucked away and hidden from most people’s line of sight, a new homeless camp has popped up just under the I-25 overpass at Lead Avenue.

“It’s nice and cool, it’s kind of isolated and a little bit protected, ” said the city’s Chief of Staff, Gilbert Montano.

It’s the perfect spot for people to live, then walk a couple hundred feet to panhandle at the intersection of Lead and Locust.

“I understand, you know, people are down and out, but it’s like on every corner, you get hit up, ” said Albuquerque resident Pete Rucker.

Many people who live in Albuquerque are frustrated.

“I just think the city should do something to help them being homeless instead of just leaving them there,” said a driver along Locust during rush hour.

While the city certainly doesn’t condone homeless camps, officials say the city doesn’t exactly kick people out of the tent cities either.

“Some of our Safe City Strike Force individuals are some of our leaders of There’s a Better Way Program and Care Team, that actually go access the tent city,” said Montano.

He said depending on the situation, they will give the residents notice to vacate within three to 10 days.

“We don’t just shut them down, we have a very heartfelt and compassionate perspective for those individuals, that we then can provide or at least give the opportunity to provide other means of location or services, ” said Montano.

Even though the city actively works on homeless issues, people say it’s still a problem and think more can be done.

“There’s plenty of old buildings that they can use to help provide homes,” said one driver.

“It’s just gonna stay the same, it’s gonna get worse, until finally somebody says, ‘hey, enough, enough.’ When that will happen? I have no idea,” said Rucker.

Despite the skeptics, Montano insists Albuquerque has come a long way, with the number of chronically homeless dropping by 40 percent.

“Work’s never done, and we’re never spiking the football, but we have certainly been able to make a dent on the homeless population,” he said.