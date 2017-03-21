ART construction crews forced to re-do sections of concrete due to cracks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just when business owners along Central thought some of the work for the controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit project was wrapping up, they woke up to find construction workers starting all over.

This is the second time in one month that newly laid concrete has cracked, but the spokesperson for the project has no explanation why.

“It’s kind of amazing,” owner of Central Grill George Griego said. “The project’s been going on for a while now and it just seems there’s a lot of backtracking.”

Griego said this isn’t the first time crews had to re-do a portion of their work.

Curtis Flanders is the location manager for the Rain Tunnel, located at the corner of Rio Grande and Central Avenue. He said about three weeks ago crews dug up a portion of red concrete, just up the street, and replaced it.

“We’d just like it to get back normal so we can wash cars like we’ve been doing, business as normal,” Flanders said.

The construction companies routinely meet with businesses to provide them with update. That’s where several said they learned crews would be back to tear up the newly laid section of grey concrete.

Several businesses said they were told that during testing, the concrete didn’t withhold the pressure from the busses and cracked.

The city’s ART spokesperson, Joanie Griffin, told KRQE News 13 that’s not true.

She admitted the concrete cracked, but said it had nothing to do with the weight of the bus. She provided the following statement:

“The concrete passed the stress tests. However, over time with the wear and tear of the bus lane, it would have to be replaced. We chose to do it now, and not a year from now.”

Whatever the reason, business owners they’re left to pay the price with extra days of ART construction hurting their businesses.

“We found out this was going to go on at least until August. If this is any indication of what’s going on, it’s probably going to be a lot longer than that,” Griego said.

Griffin insists this is the only section that needs to be replaced because of cracks. She said crews will change the concrete mix design for the area.