Albuquerque publication switching to online-only version

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Free Press is switching to an online-only version of its newspaper.

Managing Editor Jyllian Roach says going digital will give reporters time that was otherwise spent preparing for print, and says the newsroom and their readers are ready for the change.

“We will still focus on politics, government and holding people accountable, and getting out the stories people won’t publish. It will just be through the digital platform,” Jyllian Roach said.

The paper’s website is FreeABQ.com.