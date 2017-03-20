Westside residents concerned with ABC to Z Comprehensive Plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city council Monday night is set to vote on the Albuquerque Bernalillo Comprehensive Plan or the ABC to Z Project.

The plan covers new policies for every neighborhood in Albuquerque

While some say it will have a tough time passing Monday, westside residents say they just want the entire thing to slow down.

The ABC to Z Comprehensive Plan was introduced two years ago. Since then, there has been plenty of changes, but people on the westside of the city say they still have major concerns.

“I would like to see the whole thing go away actually,” La Luz Landowners Association President Pat Gallagher said.

Gallagher says the ABC to Z Comprehensive Plan has made the last two years for many Westside Albuquerque neighborhoods a constant struggle.

“It’s not in the interest of the Albuquerque citizens, it’s in the interest of the development community,” Gallagher said.

With the plan, the city says it wants to create stronger communities with an outlook for the future. Right now though, neighborhoods have their own policies, which the city is looking to combine, making them city wide.

Gallagher says the Coors Corridor Plan was first introduced in the mid 80’s and there have been several amendments over the years.

“And it’s really, really well designed and well studied and well vetted, and now it’s under attack,” Gallagher said.

Their concern with the new plan: changing the designation of Coors Boulevard from a major corridor to a premium one.

“It’s going to cause bad things to happen for the people and probably good things to happen for people who want to build a lot of apartments,” he said.

Gallagher says it means more congestion on an already busy road. However, Councilor Ken Sanchez is proposing an amendment to that designation change.

Another worry is over protected views along Coors could go away in the new plan. There are also concerns trucks could be allowed once again near the Petroglyhs.

“We’re still contending that they need to slow down and look at what’s actually in this plan,” Gallagher said.

Many westside neighborhood associations share these concerns, and want to delay any decisions for a least six months or table the plans altogether.

Other areas also expressed concerns, including the Historic Neighborhoods Alliance, which includes the Barelas and Martineztown area.

They say they felt like their voices weren’t being heard and the new plans would take away their community’s historic charm.