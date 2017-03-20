Video shows man, woman accused in Santa Fe attack

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the encounter at a restaurant that one couple says led to an attack in the parking lot.

Police are trying to find the man and woman shown in surveillance video inside Kai Sushi restaurant in Santa Fe two weeks ago.

It started with stares and dirty looks, Amelia Allen and her girlfriend Haley Pryor said, days after reporting being attacked in a parking lot after dinner.

“Every time I looked over, either the wife or the husband was staring at me,” Allen told KRQE News 13.

Santa Fe Police say they are trying to identify a man and woman from restaurant surveillance video, who sat facing in Allen and Pryor’s direction.

Video shows the man gesture to them, flipping them off, Pryor said.

That prompted her to confront him.

“I got up, and I was like, ‘What was that for?’” Pryor said.

She and her girlfriend believe it’s because they’re gay.

“The man replied back like, ‘You guys are just little kids. I’m going to call your parents,’ and I got really upset, like, ‘No, we’re not kids. We both go to school full-time and work,” Pryor said.

Video shows a heated argument before Pryor and Allen walked out and sat in their truck in the parking lot.

“We were really trying to figure out what to do, and we were just going back and forth. I was trying to console her,” Pryor said, referring to her girlfriend. “We were trying to figure out, do we call police?”

They were still in the parking lot almost an hour later when video shows the family go outside too.

Then, the couple told police, they “ended up at a stop sign behind the family.”

They say the woman got out of her car and approached them, yelling.

Pryor said when she stood between the woman and her girlfriend, the woman punched Pryor and the man joined in.

When Allen and Pryor posted pictures on social media afterward, they faced a backlash from skeptics over their injuries.

The detective on the case said evidence matches up with their story.

“A lot of what we’ve learned through the investigation already and through the surveillance video that I’ve recently obtained is consistent with their story,” said Det. Tony Trujillo with Santa Fe Police.

The couple said they didn’t realize an hour had gone by, but they admit to being in the parking lot in that time and to driving out behind the family.

Still, they say, they never expected it to end the way it did.

They say they used a crowbar in self-defense.

Police say the fight is a case of misdemeanor aggravated battery.