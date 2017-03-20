USA Boxing Western Elite Qualifier and Regional Open comes to Albuquerque

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – The next wave of fighters, professional and amateur, usually come out of USA Boxing. The organizations Western Elite Qualifier and Regional Open Championships will start in Albuquerque Tuesday at the Convention Center. The event features fighters from every state in the U.S. and will run throughout the weekend.

Reigning National Champion Cam F. Awesome, 1972 Olympic Bronze Medalist Jesse Valdez, and former National Champion and three time World Champion Danny Romero Jr. were part of a news conference Monday at the Hyatt Regency in Albuquerque to promote the event.

“This is huge,” said Romero. “People don’t even understand how big this is. We have it right here in Albuquerque. All week long, having free events until Saturday. People got to go out and see this.”

Romero talked about some of his adventures in USA Boxing.

“I remember qualifying for the USA team, fighting against Ireland and stuff like that,” said Romero. “It was something that I couldn’t imagine, coming out of my little barrio, fighting my butt off to be the best that I could be.”

Romero thanked USA Boxing for the opportunity. The fights are free through Thursday. There will be admission charged on Saturday.

