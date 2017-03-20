Teen connected to Albuquerque man’s murder appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is deciding whether a teen should be punished as an audit for his role in an Albuquerque bartender’s murder.

Andrew Hubler is one of six teens charged in the case.

Steve Gerecke, was killed in his driveway in 2015 when Hubler’s friend opened fire, while the teens were breaking into cars.

In court Monday, the defense argued he’s amenable to treatment and has shown progress since his arrest nearly two years ago. Meanwhile, the state argued Hubler should be doing more.

“True, he completed his GED, but he did not continue on with that. He did exactly what he needed to do to stay out of trouble and nothing more,” prosecutor Kevin Holmes said.

“This is a child who I think has done more than the bare minimum given his circumstances,” defense attorney Megan Mitsunaga said.

If sentenced as an adult, Hubler faces up to 21 years in prison. No word on when a judge will make a decision.