ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for college students, New Mexico has the lowest tuition rates for in-state students in the country. A report by student loan management company, Student Loan Hero, says the average cost per credit is at $112 for in-state students.

The state with the highest cost is Vermont, where students pay $465 per credit.

Student Loan Hero based their calculations off tuition data from the U.S. Department of Education.