On The Stage: The Granados Project ‘Canto De Las Estrellas’

Artistic Director, Maxine Thenevot joined New Mexico Living to invite us to a week-long celebration of Enrique Granados.

Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico is featuring The Granados Project: ‘Canto de Las Estrellas’ featuring the works of Enrique Granados. The collaboration of performers include, Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico, UNM’s Las Cantantes, The Cathedral of St. John’s Choir and pianist Douglas Riva. The celebration includes lectures, musical explorations and concludes with a concert on Friday, March 24th featuring Douglas Riva.

For information on times and locations of all the week events, visit their website.

