On News Stands: New Mexico Magazine

Dave Herndon, Editor in Chief at New Mexico Magazine, joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of the latest issue.

This is the annual homes issue and they featured three homes from New Mexican artists, Georgia O’Keeffe, Mark Medoff and Beverly Spears. The cover announces a new find at the O-Keeffe home, which you get to see in the latest issue. In addition to exploring houses from local famous artists, the destination of the month, is in Old Town in Albuquerque. You can get the latest issue now at bookstores and in some grocery stores.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living