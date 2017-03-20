Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: FBI, NSA Directors to testify on Russian hacking allegations

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A lot eyes will be on Washington DC Monday as FBI Director James Comey and the National Security Agency director are set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. It will be House lawmakers’ first open hearing into Russia’s alleged influence into the 2016 presidential campaign. The FBI director is also expected to answer questions about Trump’s unproven claims that Obama wiretapped or called for surveillance over trump tower during the campaign. Republican and Democrat leaders have publicly said there is no prove to back up the President’s claims. But the White House is defending the President, who stands by his claims.

2. The City Council is set to discuss a resolution that could shut down the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project after construction is complete. City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Dan Lewis is behind the resolution calling for a study on traffic, economic and environmental data after ART is up and running and compare that data to previous years. If the study finds ART hasn’t done a lot of good, Lewis wants to open up those dedicated bus lanes to all traffic.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky. Afternoon sunshine will dominate although a few spot showers may struggle to develop over western, southeast and northern New Mexico.

4. Governor Susana Martinez could call a special session as early as Monday after she says lawmakers presented her with a budget that’s “irresponsible. Martinez condemned the 2018 budget lawmakers presented her, which includes tax increases to shore up the state’s $350 million deficit. But democrats say they gave her a sensible and responsible plan.

5. An Albuquerque girl is making a big difference by putting together care packages and giving them to the homeless. The bags are filled with shampoo, toothpaste and other essentials. She’s donated more than 10,000 supplies to places across the metro.

