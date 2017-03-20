Man sentenced to prison for breaking into home, injuring homeowner

By Published:
Police say Chris Barreras, 27, woke up a homeowner, standing over him with samurai swords and demanding money. http://krqe.com/2016/09/07/man-accused-breaking-into-home-injuring-homeowner-with-samurai-sword/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man convicted of breaking into a home and swinging a Samurai sword at the owner was sentenced Monday.

The victim says he awoke last September to find 27-year-old Chris Barreras standing over him. That’s when Barreras started swinging the swords at the victim, leaving him with slashes.

In court Monday, Barreras’ attorney argued he was suffering a schizophrenic episode at the time.

I think he feels awful for what’s happened because as I said, it wasn’t personal. He was listening to the voices in his head, and it’s frustrating because the incident involved is extremely serious,” said attorney Erik Thorvald.

The judge sentenced Barreras to nine years in prison followed by five years probation.

