Man booked in death of woman whose body was found in minivan

HACHITA, N.M. (AP) – Investigators say a man has been arrested in the death of a Florida woman whose body was found in a minivan on a highway in southern New Mexico with a leather belt tied around her neck.

New Mexico State Police say 61-year-old Isaias Lovato Rodriguez was booked on an open count of murder in the death of 57-year-old Connie Lopez of Lake Placid, Florida.

Her body was found in the van late Friday afternoon by U.S. Border Patrol agents who were patrolling Highway 9 near Hachita.

Rodriguez and Lopez had been traveling together from Florida.

It’s not known whether Rodriguez has yet been assigned an attorney.