Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky. Afternoon sunshine will dominate… although a few spot showers may struggle to develop over western, southeast and northern NM. These showers will do little in the way of significant rain… and will more so kick up the winds as they pass. High pressure will deflect significant storms to our north.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Quiet, sunny & dry as we head into midweek. Expect mostly sunny conditions and above average temperatures to hold through Wednesday.