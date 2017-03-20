Kristen’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

MONDAY: Afternoon sunshine will dominate… although a few spot showers may struggle to develop over western, southeast and northern NM. These showers will do little in the way of significant rain… and will more so kick up the winds as they pass. High pressure will deflect significant storms to our north.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Quiet, sunny & dry as we head into midweek. Expect mostly sunny conditions and above average temperatures to hold through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: An incoming storm system will bring strong winds to eastern NM, increasing concerns for fire danger. Rain and high mountain snow will return to portions of northern and western NM. Everyone can count on a cool down though as high temperatures drop 15°-20° behind a passing cold front.