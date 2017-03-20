John’s Monday Evening Forecast

Spring arrived early this morning, and it certainly felt like spring outside today. The nice, warm weather continues across New Mexico. Expect temperatures to remain above average through Wednesday as a southwesterly flow sets up. However, a pattern change is on the way.

A storm will drop down into the state on Thursday. This will plummet temperatures to well below average on Thursday. The western two-thirds of the state will have a good shot at showers and storms Thursday, with the north and east holding on to a few showers Friday as the storm departs.

Another ridge will build in for the weekend, allowing temperatures to recover. Another storm system passes to our north on Sunday, giving the far northern edge of the state a shot at a few showers. Another storm will cross the state next week.