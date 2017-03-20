Helping Hands: 12th Annual Girls Night Out

Kristin Rortvedt, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the ‘Girls Night Out’ to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

In its 12th year, Girls Night Out is a night of pampering with your girlfriends and a time for us to indulge. From manicures to hair styling to jewelry, there are over a hundred vendors involved in the celebration. And with all the proceeds staying here in New Mexico to help families in our community, there is no guilt for enjoying yourself.

It is all happening on Friday, April 28 at the Isleta Resort & Casino from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. For Information on being a vendor or tickets, visit their website.

