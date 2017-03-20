Goodwill offers more than just goods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donating to a local thrift shop goes a lot further than one might think.

Goodwill opened its first store in the Duke City nearly eight decades ago and is still going strong, but now it’s helping out more than those who just need home goods, it also helps nearly 17,000 New Mexicans in its programs.

Each year, Goodwill provides assistance to local residents through free programs and services, while employing nearly 400 staff members in corporate offices, retail operations, and secondary market operations.

When donations are made, 90 cents of every dollar are generated back into the operation to support service programs such as job skill training and placement

Call Center Training Program, Veterans Assistance Programs, and Brain Injury Assistance Programs.

For more information on Service Programs, visit the Goodwill New Mexico website.