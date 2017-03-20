For The Family: Summer Art Camps At Canvas And Coffee

Artist Terry Dewitt along with two helpers, Gabriel and Abbie, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about kid’s summer camps at Canvas and Coffee.

The camps allow kids to explore their creative side and learn about the history of famous artists and their style. They also expand their art skills by spending time outdoors and learn to appreciate art in nature. The camps are held June 19th through the 23rd, July 10th through the 14th and July 24th through the 28th. Registration is going on now and you can get more information by visiting their website.

