Elijah Brown to transfer from New Mexico

Elijah Brown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos guard Elijah Brown has decided to use the graduate transfer rule and attend another school next season. Brown averaged 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lobos this past season. He was second in the Mountain West in scoring. Lobos Head Coach Craig Neal released a statement about losing Brown.

“We are grateful of the contributions that Elijah has made to our basketball program,” said Neal. “He has matured and developed over the last three years, which led him to being one of the top Mountain West players the last two seasons. He is an incredibly talented player, who brought a lot of excitement to our fans and to The Pit. No doubt this is a tough decision for all involved but especially for Elijah, but we are a family and we will always support all of our players pursuing their goals. We congratulate Elijah on his upcoming graduation from UNM, which is an awesome accomplishment and wish him nothing but the best.”

Brown will graduate in the spring and will be immediately eligible to play at his next stop. He has not said where he will attend school next.

