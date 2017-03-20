Councilors approve funding for public safety study, anti-overdose drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors voted Monday night to fund a study to see if it’s worth combining the sheriff’s, police and fire departments.

The study would cost $50,000. It will look at cost benefits for the city and county and if combining the departments would provide better service to citizens.

This is the second time this idea has been proposed. The proposal passed seven to one, with Councilor Jones voting against it.

Councilors also passed a measure that would reduce the wait for Albuquerque police officers to get an anti-overdose drug in their hands.

Naloxone, the anti-opioid overdose medication, was approved to be in squad cars over the course of a year, but councilors voted to get it into police units in six months by using $10,000 of city funds.

