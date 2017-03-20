City donates van to refugee resource group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the city made a huge donation to a group of refugees who have fallen on hard times lately.

The Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque had been using a van to take people to and from their English lessons. They say they’ve been avoiding the city bus because they have been harassed lately, but their van was unreliable.

So the city stepped in Monday, handing them the keys to a Sun Van that’s no longer in service but still in good condition.

“Because for a long time we’ve been asking and asking for some transportation and help, but today, finally my tears are drying up. Thank you mayor, thank you city of Albuquerque,” Nkazimlo Sinandile, Immigrant and Refugee Resource Village, said.

The group is now asking the community for help to raise money for a building of their own to house their center.