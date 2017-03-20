City councilors to discuss resolution that could end ART

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are planning to discuss a resolution that could shut down the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project after construction is complete.

City councilor and mayoral hopeful Dan Lewis is introducing a resolution to study traffic, economic and environmental impacts after the controversial bus system is in place along Central. The city would then compare the data with data from two years before the project.

The resolution says if studies find ART hasn’t done a lot of good, Lewis wants to open up those dedicated bus lanes to all traffic.