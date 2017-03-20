City councilors to discuss resolution that could end ART

By Published:
Albuquerque Rapid Transit
Albuquerque Rapid Transit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are planning to discuss a resolution that could shut down the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project after construction is complete.

City councilor and mayoral hopeful Dan Lewis is introducing a resolution to study traffic, economic and environmental impacts after the controversial bus system is in place along Central. The city would then compare the data with data from two years before the project.

The resolution says if studies find ART hasn’t done a lot of good, Lewis wants to open up those dedicated bus lanes to all traffic.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s