Choir hosts concert to honor significant composer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local talent will be honoring one of Spain’s most significant and influential composers of the modern period, Enrique Granados.

Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico will collaborate with UNM’s Las Cantantes and the Choir from the Cathedral of St. John along with internationally renowned pianist, Douglas Riva to cap out their 10th anniversary season.

The group will be presenting Canto de la Estrellas, Granados’ long-lost masterpiece.

Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico will be held on Friday, March 24th at Cathedral of St. John beginning at 7 p.m.

Reserved seating starts at $10 and students with valid I.D. gain free entry.

For more information on the performance, visit Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico’s website.