BBQ dinner to help raise money for school building

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A tasty Barbecue dinner can help to raise a permanent building for one local school.

Estancia Valley Classical Academy (EVCA), a K-12 Charter school that takes a classical approach to education, is hosting a Barbecue dinner and auction.

The fundraiser is going to help out the school, where it currently housed with rented portable buildings.

RIBS will be catering the event, a special guest speaker, President George Washington, will be in attendance and a live auction will close out the night. The auction includes prizes such as American Airlines passes, Disney Park passes, amazing vacation packages, Opera tickets, art, collector books, and so much more. There will also be door prizes and raffle prizes.

Enjoy a Barbecue dinner on Saturday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Nature Pointe Clubhouse.

For more information on the dinner or to purchase tickets, visit EVCA’s website.