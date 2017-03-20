Anthony Mathis also departing Lobo basketball

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Mathis became the second player to leave Craig Neal and the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program Monday. The Lobo sophomore guard is seeking a place that will give him more playing time.

Mathis played in 35 games during his Lobo career averaging nearly three points in only six and a half minutes of playing time per contest. He scored a career high 16 points as a freshman against the Air Force Falcons.

In a statement addressing Mathis’ departure Neal said, “Anthony has been a great credit to our program and we wish him nothing but the best. He will always be a part of our Lobo family and we will support his decision.”

Earlier on Monday the Lobos announced that leading scorer Elijah Brown was going to take advantage of the graduate transfer rule and play his graduate year at another school.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s