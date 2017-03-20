Anthony Mathis also departing Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Mathis became the second player to leave Craig Neal and the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program Monday. The Lobo sophomore guard is seeking a place that will give him more playing time.

Mathis played in 35 games during his Lobo career averaging nearly three points in only six and a half minutes of playing time per contest. He scored a career high 16 points as a freshman against the Air Force Falcons.

In a statement addressing Mathis’ departure Neal said, “Anthony has been a great credit to our program and we wish him nothing but the best. He will always be a part of our Lobo family and we will support his decision.”

Earlier on Monday the Lobos announced that leading scorer Elijah Brown was going to take advantage of the graduate transfer rule and play his graduate year at another school.