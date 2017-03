ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Department is trying to find two men who may know something about a recent murder.

Ricardo Ruiz was shot and killed near the Bob’s Burgers near Central and 46th Street on March 12.

Detectives need help identifying these men who may have witnessed the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.