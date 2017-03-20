Albuquerque City Councilors look to fund public safety study

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time within six months, Albuquerque City Councilors will be looking for ways to combine public safety services between the city and Bernalillo County. At Monday

At Monday night’s meeting, Councilors Ken Sanchez, Isaac Benton and Dan Lewis will present a bill to seek funding for a study to look at the benefits of bringing the four entities together. Councilors say the total cost of the study will come out to about $50,000.

In the bill, they cite a number of reasons for combining the services such as the ever growing population of the metro area as well as providing a bigger and quicker response to emergencies. As with the previous attempt, Sanchez refers to the success of combining city and county resources in places like Las Vegas, Nevada and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The idea of combining resources was left up to voters in 2004 which was ultimately rejected. Then in November 2016, Sanchez along with Isaac Benton proposed only merging Albuquerque Police with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department. That idea never came to fruition either.

Now councilors say the new study will look at the overall cost, analyze the opportunities and challenges and how they’ll go about bringing four major entities together.

“I feel very confident by looking at this study that we can find ways to improve the services that we are providing to this community,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez.

Monday’s meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the Vincent Griego Chambers in City Hall.