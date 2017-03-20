Albuquerque BioPark introduces new Malayan tiger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark has a new member, a Malayan tiger.

Penari is 6-years old, and made his way to Albuquerque from the Jacksonville Zoo. Penari’s new home is a newly renovated $102,000 exhibit.

“Penari arrived here on Feb. 24 and has been adjusting. He’s been in quarantine getting used to Albuquerque,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

After their Bengal tiger, Scout, died last year, the zoo decided to adopt the critically endangered Malayan tiger to help conserve the species which has less than 500 in the wild.