Albuquerque Balloon Museum hosts Rise and Try Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A series of events to be held at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum is offering spring-break fun for all ages.

Saturday kicked off Rise and Try Week, a wide-ranging series of entertaining and educational activities.

The line-up includes a drone workshop, balloon rally, and guided tours of the museum’s arctic air.

Saturday’s theme was “Rise and Try to Imagine the Galaxies”, featuring an intergalactic costume contest and art auction.

Rise and Try Week runs throughout the week and next weekend.

We’ve posted a link to the schedule here.