5 finalists in running for Eastern New Mexico’s presidency

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – Eastern New Mexico University says five finalists from universities in Kentucky, Louisiana, Iowa, Michigan and Tennessee are in the running to become its next president.

The finalists will visit ENMU campuses in Portales, Roswell and Ruidoso in early April and the regents will select the new president in mid-April.

The university says the finalists include Sandra K. Woodley, consultant and assistant to the president at Kentucky State University, and Neal R. Weaver, vice president for advancement and innovation at Nicholls State University in Louisiana.

The others are Deans John Fritch of the University of Northern Iowa; J.S. “Jeff” Elwell of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and Charles T. Crespy at Central Michigan University.

Current ENMU President Steven G. Gamble will retire this summer.