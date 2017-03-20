2 killed after SUV jumps curb in Durango

DURANGO, Colo (KRQE) – No charges have been filed so far after a deadly crash in Durango over the weekend.

The Durango Herald says 46-year-old Marco Ricchi and 23-year-old Allen Duke died from their injuries Saturday. They were walking along Main Avenue when an SUV jumped the curb and hit them.

The SUV finally stopped when it got stuck between a hotel and the hotel’s sign.

Durango police say the driver is 76-year-old Bobby Lehmann. Ricchi was visiting Durango from Italy and Duke is a Fort Lewis college student.

Police are still investigating why Lehmann crashed into them.