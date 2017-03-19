Rumble in Rio ends with victories for local boxers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Rumble in Rio Boxing event was held on Saturday night at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It house early amateur bouts between local law enforcement, but the later fights would be great pro bouts featuring the best New Mexico has to offer.

Rio Rancho Native Brian Mendoza won his bout by 2nd round KO. His record betters to 15-0 with 10 of his wins coming by KO.

Albuquerque’s Alex Holguin won his bout after coming back from an early knockdown. Holguin betters his professional record to 10-1.

The Main event featured Matthew Griego and the knockout artist finally had his first real test. For the first time in his professional career the Diamond Boy goes the distance winning by Unanimous Decision. His record betters to now 7-0 professionally with 6 wins by KO.