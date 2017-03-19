One person dead after fight breaks out at Northeast Heights gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fight at an Albuquerque gas station quickly turned deadly on Sunday night.

Police said it started at around 8:00 p.m. at the Circle K gas station, right on the corner of Lomas and Eubank.

Albuquerque Police said two men at the gas station got into a fight, but they do not know what they were fighting about. It didn’t take long before the fight turned deadly.

“Witnesses said that two individuals were involved in a fight, two males. Somehow it fell out into the street here on Lomas. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male,” said Officer Simon Drobik of Albuquerque Police.

Police said they believe they found the person responsible for that man’s death based on witness descriptions. They said they tracked him down at a Babies R Us, about five blocks away from the scene of the crime.

At this time, the suspect is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at UNM Hospital. Police do not know if those wounds are self inflicted or from the fight.

Police said the investigation could go into the morning and urge commuters to find alternative routes Monday morning.