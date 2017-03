ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Drivers are asked to avoid I-40 Eastbound at Sedillo Hill, due to an overnight crash.

Traffic is currently reduced to one lane, as crews clean up debris.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies posted the initial closure on Twitter at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, indicating all lanes were blocked. Deputies say they reopened one lane around 10 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information is made available.