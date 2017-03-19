Murder investigation underway after man found dead in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)– Roswell Police are conducting a murder investigation after a man was found dead in the street.

Police say 62-year-old Dickie Tajeda was found dead outside of his home in the 400 block of East Van Buren Street by a family member around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

RPD says the cause of death is unknown at this time, but evidence found on scene prompted officers to start a murder investigation.

No suspects have been named as of yet.

KRQE will provide details as information is made available.