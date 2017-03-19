Metro Champions were crowned on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM played host to this year’s Metro Baseball and Softball Championships. It was a clean sweep for La Cueva High School as the baseball team beat Rio Rancho 5-2, and the softball team defeated Cleveland 2-1.

La Cueva baseball saw a great performance out of starting pitcher Jonathon Stroman, who went the distance striking out 6 batters and only allowing 2 runs on just 3 hits.

La Cueva Softball had a tougher time with Cleveland, as this game was a pitcher’s duel. The Storm found the scoreboard in the top of the 1st, but it would remain 1-0 for almost the remainder of the game. The Bears would finally find their stride and get 2 runs in the 7th inning for the Metro Championship win.