Lobo Baseball gets swept by 7th ranked Cal State Fullerton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It marked probably one of the hardest road trips in Lobo Baseball history, as UNM took on 23-Oklahoma State and then followed with 7-Cal State Fullerton. The Lobos had hard fought battles with Cal State Fullerton over the weekend, but for the 3rd straight time UNM would lose by 1 run on Sunday 1-0.

Luis Gonzalez got the start for UNM on Sunday, and would throw a great game. He went 7 innings only giving up 7 hits, but in the 3rd he would give up his only earned run of the game and that would do it. The Lobos only had 2 hits in this game as they now fall to 11-8 overall on the season.

This was great experience and definitely showed that the Lobos can compete with the nation’s best talent. They now return home to take on Grand Canyon in a 2 game series which starts on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.