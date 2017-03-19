Group holds ribbon cutting event for southeast Albuquerque mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A blank wall in southeast Albuquerque has been transformed into a lush landscape of color.

The group Artful Life collected nearly 70 photos, drawings, and collages from residents in the International District.

Students from the Bosque School have brought those drawings to life as a mural at Louisiana and Zuni.

Sunday the group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the finished product titled “United in Diversity.”

Organizers say it’s meant to celebrate the variety of backgrounds represented in the International District.

The group partnered up with PNM to paint the mural on a substation wall.