Experts: Allergy season unique in New Mexico, ranks badly for living with spring allergies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The official start of spring is just around the corner but it has already been a tough start to this year’s allergy season.

In Albuquerque, doctors say the end is not near.

And according to a national ranking, the metro does not stack up well against other cities when it comes to rough allergy seasons.

“They just seem to be flying off the shelves,” Mona Ghattas, Owner of Duran Central Pharmacy said.

She added, demand is high for allergy relief right now.

“People are at their wits end,” Ghattas explained.

An Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranking put Albuquerque at 38 for the most challenging places to live with spring allergies.

UNM Hospital, Allergist Dr. Osman Dokmeci says New Mexico is unique as different allergens arise throughout the year.

“The time that we are experiencing right now, there’s lots of tree allergens in the air and juniper tree is one of them, that is the most dominant allergy right now in the air,” Dr. Dokmeci said.

Ash is also dominant right now. Around the metro, the nice weather is bringing more people outside.

But, Albuquerque resident, Demetrio Alire says it comes with a price.

“This season, it’s been there, it’s been really active, headaches, my eye always itching, dry mouth,” Alire said.

But, doctors say if the symptoms are really severe, it could be a sign of something more serious.

“Allergy problems and sinus problems go together, so better management of allergies leads to better management of sinus problems,” Lee Shama, UNMH Sinus Surgeon said.

Next month, UNMH will open the Sinus Allergy and Asthma Center of Excellence, which is said to provide better comprehensive care.