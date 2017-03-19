Duke City Gladiators get their 1st win of the year 40-38

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Duke City Gladiators came into Saturday 0-2 on the season, dropping two very close games. They took on last year’s league champion Wichita Force on Saturday at Tingley Coliseum, and the Gladiators came out on top 40-38.

The Gladiators, led by Donovan Porterie at QB, would look great offensively in the 1st half. They jumped out to a 14-0 lead after a game opening touchdown pass, a big stop on defense, and then another touchdown pass.

Mental miscues hurt this Gladiator team down the stretch, as the Force crept back in, but they went on to get their first win of the season in front of the hometown fans. Now 1-2 on the season the Gladiators will remain at home to host Centex next Saturday at 6:05pm.