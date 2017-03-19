Collegiate Baseball League is coming to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Ricketts Stadium in Farmington, New Mexico, will now not just play host to the Connie Mack World Series anymore, as a new team is coming to town The Farmington Frackers. The team will be a part of the Collegiate Baseball League and will have 35 home games over the summer.

The team’s inaugural season will start June 1st and will play thru July 9th. The team will be comprised of college players from around the southwest. Teams from all over the southwestern states will also come to play the Frackers.

Rosters have not been released yet, but the team does hope to announce its coaching staff on Monday the 20th.