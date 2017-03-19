City Council to consider consolidating public safety services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque and Bernalillo county officials teamed up to talk about combining their public safety services.

The resolution calls for a study that would look into consolidating city and county police and fire departments.

Sunday, councilors Dan Lewis, Isaac Benton, and Ken Sanchez held a news conference with Chief Gorden Eden and Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

Backers of the resolution say they want to figure out whether combining the departments could make services more efficient.

Councilors will consider whether to give the go-ahead for that study at Monday’s city council meeting.

The study is expected to cost about $50,000.