Chris’ Sunday Forecast

The warm stretch of weather is going to continue today, but wind and fire danger will be on the rise. The strongest winds will crank up across the Northeast this afternoon. This is where gusts could reach 40-45 mph and because of these winds the fire danger will be high. So that means you do not want to do any outdoor burning in places like Raton, Las Vegas, Springer, Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, Clovis and Portales.

The rest of New Mexico will continue to feel temperatures that are almost 20° warmer than normal and more afternoon highs could possibly go down in the record books today! This extremely warm weather will continue into the middle of the upcoming week before the pattern finally changes.

A storm system could dive into the Four Corners region by Thursday. This weather maker will bring the chance for high mountain snow, rain, wind and seasonal temperatures. Highs will tumble 10°-15° by Thursday and Friday.