Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in the line of duty

BATON ROUGE, LA – Authorities in Louisiana say a sheriff’s deputy is dead after being shot.

The East Baton Rouge Parish deputy has not been identified.

Officials say the deputy was investigating a domestic situation near a theatre when the shooting occurred.

“It’s a tragic night for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. One of our deputies has been shot and killed. Right now the sheriff is with the family We’re focused on working with the family, praying with the family, and making sure that our deputies have the help and support they need. We’ve asked the LA State Police to come in and investigate the incident.” said Public Information Director for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department Casey Hicks.

Louisiana State Police said the suspect was also injured and taken to the hospital.