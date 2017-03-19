Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Access pipeline

By Published:
Oil Pipeline
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday, Feb. 8. The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – An appeals court has refused to stop the imminent flow of oil through the Dakota Access pipeline.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Saturday denied a request from the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes for an emergency order. That means the pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois could be operating as early as Monday.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes have been trying to stop that from happening while their legal challenge against the pipeline proceeds.

The $3.8 billion pipeline will move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The tribes fear it could harm their water supply. Dallas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.