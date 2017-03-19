Albuquerque man arrested accused of shooting girlfriend in the stomach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man is in jail after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the stomach.

Witnesses told police they saw 38-year-old Kevin Smith, who also goes by Mauralon Harper, arguing with his girlfriend Wednesday as she was leaving to do laundry.

When police arrived to the Desert Hills Apartments near Juan Tabo and Claremont, they say bystanders were helping the woman apply pressure to her gunshot wound as she laid next to her car.

Police arrested Smith early Saturday morning.

Sunday a judge ordered him held without bond.