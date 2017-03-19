Albuquerque girl collects supplies to donate to homeless community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 11-year-old Albuquerque girl wants to make a difference by providing the homeless with important, but often overlooked supplies.

“Shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, tooth brushes, razors, mouth wash, lip balm, sunscreen,” said Garnet Waldrop.

Most of us would have these products at our fingertips, but Waldrop said she knows there are people out there who don’t have them and need them more than others.

“When I was younger I saw a homeless person on the street. I asked my mom, I want to help them what can I do?” she said.

It all started when she was only 5-years-old.

“I saw him and he was very dirty and sad looking, so I just wanted to make him feel happy,” she said.

Now she’s hoping to spread some joy to more of the homeless community by making little care packages.

“We started making personal care bags and delivering them to Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless, and it turned into Ray of Sunshine,” she said.

Waldrop also makes frequent donations to the St. Felix Pantry in Rio Rancho and Presbyteriean Hopsital. Just last month, she gave away thousands of women hygiene products to help the homeless women in the community.

“We donated all the stuff to Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless. We collected over a thousand tampons and pads,” she said.

Throughout her six years giving to the homeless, she’s donated more than 10,000 supplies, and even started her own organization called Ray of Sunshine. she said she’s going to keep going and is happy she can make a difference.

“I feel really happy when I see them because it’s telling me that I did something for those people,” she said.

If you would like to help donate supplies to her, you can reach her on her Ray of Sunshine Facebook page.